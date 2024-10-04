Local

REPORT: Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona out of retirement as new manager

By WHIO Staff

The Cincinnati Reds have hired former Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona to replace the fired David Bell, sources are telling ESPN on Thursday night.

Francona will come out of retirement one year after stepping away from Cleveland, Jeff Passan reported via X (the former Twitter):

The Reds announced the firing of manager David Bell on Sept. 22, after six seasons.

