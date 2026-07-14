Repeat sex offender gets decades in prison for sexually exploiting girl

COLUMBUS — A repeat sex offender is heading back to prison.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Timothi L. Cramer, 45, of Columbus, was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison on Friday for sexually exploiting an 8-year-old girl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

He pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and possessing child pornography in February 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Court documents state cyber tips were received about Cramer uploading hundreds of child pornography files in 2024.

The metadata of a photo depicting an 8-year-old victim was flagged as “newly produced content,” meaning it had been created in 2024 at or near a hotel in Columbus.

Cramer later admitted to asking the girl to pull her pants down for the photo.

An investigation revealed that Cramer appeared to have regular access to at least three minors.

The investigation also revealed that he had obtained other child sexual abuse images and videos from the internet.

Cramer was convicted in 2006 of charges connected to starving, beating, and locking a 5-year-old child in a room for months in Florida. He was released from prison in 2022.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]