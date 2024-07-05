Reds win standoff against Yankees before completing 3-game sweep

NEW YORK — A standoff delayed Thursday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees.

Graham Ashcraft and Carson Spiers had a standoff with the Yankees’ Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet before Thursday’s first pitch.

Both Ashcraft and Spiers stood at attention for more than five minutes after the national anthem with some support from their teammates before the game started.

Spiers backed down and walked back to the dugout, but Ashcraft stayed.

The Reds shared broadcast video on social media from Bally Sports Ohio.

It shows Hamilton and Poteet going to the dugout and Ashcraft as the last man standing.

CNNSI reported that Yankees manager Aaron Boone told his players to end it.

Cincinnati beat New York, 8-4, to complete a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium.

The Reds are back home this weekend hosting the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.

