Reds infielder named National League Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds infielder has been named National Player of the Week.

Jonathan India continued his hot hitting last week in seven games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

He had a .538 batting average, scored eight runs, hit 10 doubles, and a 1.536 OPS.

India is the second Reds player to win the NL Player of the Week honor. Spencer Steer won back in April.

Cincinnati begins a three-game series tonight against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, New York.

Definition of video game numbers. @JonathanIndia has been named the NL Player of the Week‼️ pic.twitter.com/Z4rF5Ijnp4 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 1, 2024

