Reds infielder named National League Player of the Week

By WHIO Staff

Baltimore Orioles v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 31: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a double in the 7th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Great American Ball Park on July 31, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Reds infielder has been named National Player of the Week.

Jonathan India continued his hot hitting last week in seven games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

He had a .538 batting average, scored eight runs, hit 10 doubles, and a 1.536 OPS.

India is the second Reds player to win the NL Player of the Week honor. Spencer Steer won back in April.

Cincinnati begins a three-game series tonight against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, New York.

