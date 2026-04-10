Reds to debut new City Connect uniforms this weekend

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will debut their second version of City Connect uniforms this weekend.

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The club unveiled them on Thursday.

The new uniform includes red jerseys, pants, and caps.

They will be worn for all Saturday home games throughout the 2026 season, according to MLB.com.

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The Reds will debut the new City Connect uniforms on Saturday, April 11, against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

“From the beginning, we wanted this new City Connect uniform to be an evolution of the first edition,” said Reds president and CEO Phil Castellini. “The positive response from our players and fans reinforced that there was equity in the 1.0 uniform. And that allowed us to build on the best features for this 2.0 version.”

The Reds’ first City Connect uniforms have a white “C” logo with black accents, located on the chest and on the cap.

The number’s modern front style, also featured in the original version, remains on the front and back of the jerseys, MLB.com said.

The club will keep the 1.0 version as an alternate and wear them for all Friday home games.

🔴 City Connect Weekends at GABP ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/K2pbeaublJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 9, 2026

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