Red Cross provides update on Logan County tornado relief efforts

LOGAN COUNTY — The American Red Cross is continuing to support those affected by the deadly Logan County tornado.

On March 14, an EF-3 tornado ripped through multiple Logan County communities. The storm was on the ground for more than 45 minutes and measured 10 football fields, according to the National Weather Service.

A spokesperson from the Red Cross said volunteers and staff have been working with its community partners, The Lookout and Former Bridge Community Action Office, to help those impacted.

Anyone who would like to apply for assistance can meet a Red Cross representative at either resource center until March 31. If you are unable to make it there, call 1-800-RedCross.

The Lookout is behind Gathering Grounds on 337 East Main St., Russells Point, and the Former Bridges Community Action Office is located at 165 E. Lake St., Lakeview.

Resource Center Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

The Red Cross has started to distribute individual financial assistance to people whose homes were destroyed or sustained eligible damage, the spokesperson said.

The financial assistance can help pay for a deposit on a new apartment, replace lost clothing or other belongings, cover transportation expenses, or any other urgent needs.

According to the spokesperson, the Red Cross emergency shelter at the Galilee Lutheran Church is still open.

The shelter is located at 301 Lincoln Blvd., Russells Point. Anyone seeking an overnight stay or a place to take a break for meals, snacks, access to electricity, emotional support, or conversation can use it. Pets are welcome at the shelter.

For the next few months, the Red Cross will work with its community partners to collect donations for those affected.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800REDCROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Red Cross encourages those looking to help, but cannot volunteer, to make financial donations.

“Financial donations are the quickest and best way to support people impacted by disasters. Donations of clothing and household items divert resources away from our mission, whereas financial donations can be directed to those in need more quickly,” the spokesperson said.

If you’re looking to donate household items, various organizations throughout the community are working to collect and distribute these items.

Since March 15, the Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross has received over 140 volunteer applications, according to the spokesperson.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, review its most urgently needed positions here.

Anyone affected by the tornadoes and needs assistance should call 1-800-RedCross.

