Recurring elevator issues leave residents on edge

SPRINGFIELD — A woman spent more than an hour stuck in her apartment’s elevator, and this is not the first time it’s happened.

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Monday night, a woman called 911, scared because she was trapped.

“I’m stuck in that on the second floor … I’m trying to stay calm,” she said in a 911 call.

The woman told dispatchers it was just on the elevator.

As the fire department was on its way, she was feeling anxious.

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Dispatchers stayed on the phone with the woman until she was rescued.

The issue is up to the building owners to fix.

James Money said he was also stuck in the past.

“I think I was stuck in there once. I wasn’t there that long, probably about 15 minutes,” Money said.

Money said most of the residents are elderly so they still take the elevator.

The building owner told News Center 7 they are aware of the issue and will continue to monitor it.

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