Man accused of hitting person with car after they tried to intervene during domestic

DAYTON — A man accused of hitting someone with his car and seriously hurting them has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deshan Fisher was indicted on charges of felonious assault, vehicular assault, and failure to stop after an accident.

On Oct. 5, 2025, deputies responded to the 4100 block of North Main Street on reports of a person hit by a car, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the victim had allegedly attempted to intervene in what appeared to be a domestic violence incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the confrontation, Fisher allegedly fought with the victim before running to a nearby parked vehicle.

Fisher is accused of then getting in the car, accelerating toward the victim, and hitting them.

The impact launched the victim into the air, causing severe head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Fisher then left the scene.

Fisher is also facing charges for having weapons under disability related to a November 2025 incident and is facing separate federal charges stemming from Operation Fly City.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]