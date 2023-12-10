Recall issued for holiday-themed drink sold at UDF

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A voluntary recall has been issued for a holiday-themed drink sold at United Dairy Farmers due to an undeclared allergen.

Holiday Nog is produced and manufactured by Prairie Farms Dairy and sold at UDF.

The recall has been issued for the half gallons with a code date of Dec. 19 and sold between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

This specific batch may have been mislabeled related to egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg may run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local United Dairy Farmers store for a full refund.





