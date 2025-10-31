Recall Alert: Herb seasoning sold in Ohio

WASHINGTON — The FDA has issued a recall for Italian parsley from Pacific International Marketing due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall affects 7,400 cases of Italian parsley sold between September 22nd and 25th in stores across Ohio. Although no illnesses have been reported so far, the FDA advises consumers to discard the parsley or return it to the place of purchase.

Salmonella can be particularly dangerous for children and individuals with weakened immune systems, potentially leading to severe illness or even death.

The FDA’s recall is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential health risks associated with the contaminated parsley.

Consumers are urged to check their purchases and ensure any affected parsley is disposed of properly to avoid any health risks.

