Realignment project to close portion of Montgomery County road for 11 weeks

HUBER HEIGHTS — A realignment project starting later this month will close a portion of a Montgomery County road for 11 weeks.

A portion of Powell Road located 0.5 miles west of Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights will be closed for 11 weeks starting on March 16.

The road is expected to be reopened on June 1.

The road will be closed in order to realign the existing road to provide a safer curvature in the road.

Traffic will be detoured to Fishburg Road.

Residents who live on the portion of Powell Road within the closure will be given access to their driveways during the construction.

