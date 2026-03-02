STAY INFORMED: Over 30 local, area school districts announce delays due to snow, slick roads

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 30 local and area school districts will have a delayed start on Monday morning due to snow and slick roads.

Graham Local Schools in Champaign County is on a two-hour delay this morning due to snow and slick roads, according to a social media post from the district.

Triad Local Schools, Victory Christian School-Urbana, West Liberty-Salem Local Schools, and Mechanicsburg Exempted Schools in Champaign County are also on a two-hour delay.

Fort Loramie Local Schools, Hardin-Houston Local Schools, Russia Local Schools, Lehman High School, Christian Academy-Sidney, Sidney Holy Angels, Anna Local Schools, Fairlawn Local Schools, and Sidney City Schools in Shelby County are on a 2-hour delay. Sidney City Schools and Sidney Holy Angels will not have AM preschool.

The Senior Center of Sidney/Shelby Co. will open at 10 a.m.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools, Tri-Village Schools, Ansonia Local Schools, and Franklin Monroe Local Schools in Darke County will be delayed by 2 hours.

Bellefontaine City Schools, Indian Lake Local Schools, and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Logan County will be on a 2-hour delay.

In Mercer County, St. Henry Local Schools, Marion Local Schools, and Fort Recovery Local Schools are on a 2-hour delay.

In Miami County, Piqua City Schools, Bradford Schools-Miami Co, Covington Exempted Village Schools, and Newton Local Schools will be on a 2-hour delay. RT Industries will be delayed by 1 hour.

Greeneview Local - Jamestown in Greene County will be delayed by 2 hours.

Middletown City Schools in Butler County will be delayed by 2 hours.

Minster Local Schools in Auglaize County will be delayed by 2 hours.

Randolph Southern School Corp. in Randolph County, Indiana, will be on a 2-hour delay.

