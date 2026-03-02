TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes impacting morning commute after snow falls across Miami Valley

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

Montgomery County

The left lane is blocked on I-70 East beyond SR-48 due to a crash.



The right lane is blocked on I-75 South at Wyse Road/Benchwood Road due to a crash.

Clark County

Lane closures are expected on I-70 East beyond SR-235/SR-4 due to a crash.



Lane closures are expected on I-70 East beyond US-40 due to a crash.

Major Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group