Real estate experts not overly concerned as local single-family home sales drop again

DAYTON — For the second time in three months, the Dayton real estate market has seen a drop in single-family home sales from the year before, but area realtors believe the market is still healthy and aren’t overly concerned.

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April, along with February, saw a dip in home sales compared to 2025, but the number for April equals just 41 units less than last year. As News Center 7’s Nick Foley reported, that is minimal for a seven-county territory.

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Experts said time on the market is still averaging out to what it should be, with lower-priced homes going much quicker.

“I know I had one that just closed recently that was on the market not even seven days before it was under contract, and then you’re closing in 30 days. So that’s not uncommon,” Tiffany Lobertini, Dayton Realtors treasurer, said. “Now, if you have a home that needs a little bit more work, then it may sit on the market a little longer. And obviously, if it’s priced a little high for the market, then that’s going to cause it to sit on the market.”

Lobertini said the market remains healthy despite the numbers and that the real gauge will be the next few months as we enter peak selling season, as families try to get situated for the upcoming school year.

“I think May will give us a better idea of where things are,” she added. “I mean, as we’ve seen so far for the year, sales have been strong, and they’ve been up. So I think after we look at the May numbers, that will also give us a little better insight.”

Also of note, the National Association of Realtors is now asking its reporting markets, like Dayton, to turn in numbers a little earlier than before, which could push some data to the next month.

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