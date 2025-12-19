Razor blades found in bread sold at Walmart in Mississippi

BILOXI, Mississippi — The Biloxi Police Department has arrested the person they believe to be responsible for placing razor blades and a fishing hook in several bakery items at two Biloxi Walmart stores, according to WLOX-TV.

Razor blades were first found in loaves of bread purchased at Walmart more than a week ago, but police were not called until Monday.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Texas woman Camille Benson was taken into custody. A tip to investigators stated she had been seen in the 1000 block of Division Street, leading to her arrest.

Around noon, Biloxi investigators released surveillance photos of Benson exiting a Walmart store, identifying her as a person of interest. By 5pm, she was behind bars in Harrison County.

Over the past 11 days, razor blades were found in both a banana nut muffin and several loaves of bread at two Biloxi Walmart stores: the Superstore on CT Switzer Sr. Drive and the Neighborhood Market on Pass Road.

Monday, multiple customers complained to Walmart that they found razors in their loaves purchased at the Superstore.

Turns out, this wasn’t the first incident. A razor was found in a banana nut muffin on December 5 at the same Superstore, and in a loaf of bread on December 7 at the Neighborhood Market.

According to Biloxi investigators, the two stores each believed the first reports were isolated incidents. It wasn’t until Monday’s customer complaint that managers realized the extent of this crime.

“[Walmart workers] did another sweep of their merchandise for sale and found multiple loaves of bread that were compromised with razor blades. They also found a muffin with a fishing hook in it,” Lt. Candice Young told WLOX News. “Somebody had poked those items through the plastic packaging.”

Young called the crime ‘strange’ and said that if the customers weren’t so vigilant, this could have been much worse.

No injuries have been reported.

