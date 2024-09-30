Ransomware attack forces area school to start 2 hours late

RICHMOND, IN — An area school district will start classes late on Monday after its data services network was the target of a ransomware attack.

As reported Saturday by News Center 7, Richmond Community Schools posted on social media that student and staff information in the PowerSchool software system was breached.

“While there is no current evidence of misuse, RCS has shut down the data services network and is actively investigating the breach with the assistance of local, state, and federal agencies,” the social media post said.

Richmond Community Schools is on a two-hour delay on Monday and there will be no morning half-day preschool classes.

Buses will also run two hours later than usual.

Teachers and staff prepared low-tech lesson plans for the first few days of school.

“RCS is taking this situation very seriously and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this issue,” the post said.

