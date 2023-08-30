Ramp to NB I-75 in Montgomery Co. to be closed for reconstruction starting today

MORAINE — Starting Wednesday, motorists will not be able to use the ramp from Dixie Road to I-75 North.

The closure is planned to be in effect from Aug. 30- Oct. 9.

A detour will be available from Dixie Road to State Route 741 to I-75, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

>> WPAFB sheltering aircraft from Hurricane Idalia

The ramp will closed as crews work to reconstruct the interstate in this area.

This reconstruction work is part of the construction project on I-75 between S.R. 725 and U.S. 35 which includes new pavement, storm sewers, lighting, and minor bridge repairs.

The estimated completion for this reconstruction is Summer 2025.









©2023 Cox Media Group