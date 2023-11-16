Ramp from EB I-70 to Englewood closed following jackknifed semi

ENGLEWOOD — A jackknifed semi has closed the ramp from Eastbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

Englewood police officers and medics were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to the ramp from EB I-70 to State Route 48 on initial reports of a jackknifed semi.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the off-ramp is currently closed to traffic but would not provide any other additional details.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are any injuries with this crash.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

