2 men learn punishment for roles in deadly burglary at Dayton home

DAYTON — Two men learned their punishments for something they did when they were 16.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in court on Thursday. She’ll have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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A Montgomery County judge sentenced Ezekiel Dennis and Lamar Russell to 21 to 26 and a half years in prison for a deadly burglary that happened in November 2024.

Some family members said justice wasn’t served inside the courthouse.

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Russell’s grandmother interrupted the judge after learning how long he’ll spend in prison.

Off camera, she told News Center 7 that justice wasn’t served.

Dennis’ mother, LaTasha Buckingham, said the two men didn’t deserve this sentence for involuntary manslaughter and gun charges.

“It was sad that they got that much time, and they were 16 years old. They didn’t get a chance, you know,” Buckingham said.

Almost two years ago, in November, Dennis and Russell were part of a group trying to break into a home on 2nd Street.

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The homeowner fired multiple shots through a closed door, hitting 23-year-old Aaron Washington.

He died three days later from his injuries.

Washington was the brother of Dennis. Their mother shared a victim statement on Thursday.

“I want you to remember they were so young. Kids make mistakes. Kids learn from their mistakes,” she said.

Now, at 18 years old, both men apologized for their part.

But the judge explained why she gave them a long sentence.

“So instead of you using your weapon against that homeowner, they rightfully used it back. And it killed your brother, Mr. Russell. Now you and you Mr. Dennis are here charged with his death,” Montgomery County Judge Mary Montgomery said.

Dennis’ mother said the fight isn’t over.

“Why wouldn’t it be. Those boys were 16 years old when it happened; of course, it was going to be emotional,” she said.

She added that they’re looking into the appeal process.

The fourth person involved in this case is a minor. News Center 7 is working to learn more about their next court appearance.

We will continue to follow this story.

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