Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region since Saturday.

We could see more this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this rainfall. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center at 11:00.

According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released from the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of our region over the last 48 hours.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY

Uniopolis- 1.58 inches

CLARK COUNTY

Springfield- 2.59 inches

S. Lawrenceville- 2.52 inches

ENE Springfield- 2.37 inches

Springfield-Beckley Airport- 1.51 inches

CLINTON COUNTY

New Vienna- 1.33 inches

Wilmington- 1.20 inches

Wilmington Air Park- 1.02 inches

LOGAN COUNTY

De Graff- 1.83 inches

MIAMI COUNTY

Pleasant Hill- 1.64 inches

Covington- 1.53 inches

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville- 2.69 inches

Germantown- 1.89 inches

SHELBY COUNTY

Sidney- 1.21 inches

Fort Loramie- 1.03 inches

Dunn says we could see chances for scattered showers and storms to start the new work week.

We will update this story.

