Rain totals: How much did your community get?

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy rain has fallen across the region since Saturday.
We could see more this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this rainfall. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center at 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 killed after crash involving truck on Ohio interstate
- Storms with heavy rain move through; high water seen throughout region
- Ohio woman charged with murder after boyfriend’s body found in river
According to our Storm Center 7 meteorologists and data released from the National Weather Service, these are the latest rain totals in part of our region over the last 48 hours.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY
- Uniopolis- 1.58 inches
CLARK COUNTY
- Springfield- 2.59 inches
- S. Lawrenceville- 2.52 inches
- ENE Springfield- 2.37 inches
- Springfield-Beckley Airport- 1.51 inches
CLINTON COUNTY
- New Vienna- 1.33 inches
- Wilmington- 1.20 inches
- Wilmington Air Park- 1.02 inches
LOGAN COUNTY
- De Graff- 1.83 inches
MIAMI COUNTY
- Pleasant Hill- 1.64 inches
- Covington- 1.53 inches
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Brookville- 2.69 inches
- Germantown- 1.89 inches
SHELBY COUNTY
- Sidney- 1.21 inches
- Fort Loramie- 1.03 inches
Dunn says we could see chances for scattered showers and storms to start the new work week.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group