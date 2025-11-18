Rain, potential for sleet/snow could cause trouble for morning commute

MIAMI VALLEY — As rain moves through the Miami Valley this morning, the potential for sleet and snow could cause trouble for the morning commute.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, rain moving through the Miami Valley, along with possible sleet and snow, had the potential to cause slick spots on the road this morning.

Temperatures are falling into the low 30s this morning, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Britley Ritz.

This could cause some sleet or snow to mix with the rain early Tuesday before transitioning to all rain.

Ritz said that if conditions were set up perfectly, roads could become slick very quickly.

The higher concerns for sleet and snow are along and North of Interstate 70, particularly in the east.

News Center 7 will continue tracking weather and road conditions throughout the morning.

