Questions remain for future of scammers involved in shooting death of local Uber driver

CLARK COUNTY — Investigators still have questions about the alleged scammers involved in the shooting death of a local Uber driver.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, convicted killer William Brock was recently sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Lo-Letha Hall.

Hall was shot six times in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, 2024. She later died at the hospital.

Lawyers on both sides admitted they do not have all the information about what happened that day, almost two years ago.

Brock told a jury that there was a scammer extorting him, then threatening his and his family’s life.

However, they didn’t see self-defense and ultimately convicted him of Hall’s death.

It’s still unclear who was behind the scam and if they will ever be held responsible for their role in Hall’s death.

“This case is unique from the facts,” Brock’s attorney, Jon Paul Rion, said.

Rion claimed that Brock isn’t the only one to blame here.

“Had the scammer shown up the way he told police he would on that day, he would have been charged with this murder,” Rion said.

The 83-year-old man took the stand during his trial.

He talked about the phone calls he received while at his rural farmhouse, demanding money for a relative’s legal trouble and threatening his life.

Prosecutors insisted that Hall wasn’t part of the scam. She was only sent to collect a package.

Brock forced Hall back to the car after she went to his door.

He shot Hall after she wouldn’t give him the phone. The scammer reportedly convinced Brock that he would die if she made a phone call.

“The FBI has had that for almost two years now, and it’s frustrating that they haven’t moved any further on this,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.

Driscoll said the sheriff’s office turned the scam investigation over to the FBI shortly after the shooting in March 2024.

News Center 7 reached out to the local FBI office on Tuesday, asking whether they’ve tracked down or identified the suspects. We have not heard back yet.

“If they bring us those names and they bring us those charges, we will happily take that before a grand jury, and we’ll try those men, we’ll convict them and put them in prison,” Driscoll said.

It’s not clear what type of charges the scammers might face if they were identified and arrested.

