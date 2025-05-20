‘Putting students at risk’ Family of 18-year-old student killed near RTA hub calls for safer options

DAYTON — The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed near an RTA bus hub is calling for change.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to the family about the action they want to see. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The family’s lawyer, Michael L. Wright, said that RTA and Dayton Public Schools have to be held accountable for the “continuous lack of security at the RTA bus hub.”

“This is my worst nightmare,” Alfred Hale II, father of Alfred Hale III said. “He was no trouble, kid,” Dad said. “He just wanted to enjoy life.”

Alfred Hale III was killed in a shooting near the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Hub at 7:25 a.m. on April 4 as he was waiting to transfer buses.

Hale was enrolled at Dunbar High School.

“The current situation is putting students at risk every day,” Wright said.

