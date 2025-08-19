Puppy dies after being left in hot car; Ohio woman facing charges

STARK COUNTY — A Canton woman was arrested after allegedly leaving her puppy to die in a hot car while she went shopping.

Tawana Cox, 49, was charged with cruelty to animals and falsification after police discovered she left a six-to-eight-week-old puppy in her car without water or air on July 28, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The temperature reached 90 degrees that day.

Police stated that surveillance video showed Cox was away from the vehicle for over an hour, WOIO reported.

Cox allegedly claimed the puppy was with her, stuffed inside her shirt, but police said video evidence showed otherwise.

Cox was arrested on Monday. She was later released from the Stark County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

She’s scheduled to be in court for her arraignment on Wednesday.

