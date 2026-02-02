Punxsutawney Phil taken into custody after seeing his shadow

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Punxsutawney Phil was taken into on Groundhog Day.

“The groundhog was allegedly observed spotting his shadow, resulting in a nationwide forecast of six additional weeks of winter,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared in a light-hearted social media post.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Phil’s booking. His date of birth is listed as “unknown, but old.”

Changes of unlawful extension of winter and disorderly conduct involving a shadow are pending.

