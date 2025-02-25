Public health officials working to find cause of Legionnaires’ disease at local nursing home

TROY — A resident at a nursing home in Miami County has tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s John Bedell is speaking with health officials about this case. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man facing 13 formal charges in connection to violent armed robbery
- Man accused of stabbing man with hatchet, causing hours-long SWAT standoff charged
- ‘Content creator’ filmed herself urinating on food at grocery store, leading to recall, police say
Legionnaires’ is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can become serious, especially for elderly patients, or people with weakened immune systems.
Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center told News Center 7 that they’re testing the water at their facility.
Nathan Bednar with Miami County Public Health said someone can get the disease if they breathe in small water droplets containing the legionella bacteria.
“We have been in contact with the facility. We’ve been working with them to do an investigation to see if they can figure out the source of that,” Bednar said
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group