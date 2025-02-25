Public health officials working to find cause of Legionnaires’ disease at local nursing home

TROY — A resident at a nursing home in Miami County has tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can become serious, especially for elderly patients, or people with weakened immune systems.

Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center told News Center 7 that they’re testing the water at their facility.

Nathan Bednar with Miami County Public Health said someone can get the disease if they breathe in small water droplets containing the legionella bacteria.

“We have been in contact with the facility. We’ve been working with them to do an investigation to see if they can figure out the source of that,” Bednar said

