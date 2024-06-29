Psychologist talks mental health after mass shootings

DAYTON — A week of gun violence is raising fears about safety in Dayton

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with an expert on how victims, survivors, and the community can move forward.

Dayton has experienced six shootings in five days, claiming the lives of two people and injuring 17.

“There’s always something going on, it’s tiring that people pick these big events,” Malkiyl Palmer said.

Palmer said large groups, like the one on Home Avenue before a deadly shooting, shouldn’t become targets of gunfire.

But it does happen.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Kathy Platoni said the impact of mass shootings is immediate and long-term.

“Your sleep is going to be disturbed, you may be depressed, you may not feel safe in your own environment,” Platoni said.

She said experiencing or even watching, reports of several shootings is traumatizing.

Platoni said you can’t control the world but can control your reaction.

She said seeking support and talking about what happened helps because the feelings will come out one way or another.

“Either physically or with anger, rage, or feelings of helplessness or hopelessness,” she said.

Platoni said having situational awareness helps regain a feeling of control.

“You just have to be careful wherever you go,” she said.

Platoni suggested moderating your time on social media and spending time with friends.

