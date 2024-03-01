Protect yourself from storm chasing contractors after tornado, BBB says

CLARK COUNTY — Tim Thomas’ house on Beard Road was one of 93 damaged by an EF2 tornado in Clark County.

He’s doing the few things you can to make sure you don’t get ripped off by someone looking to take advantage of people cleaning up.

News Center 7′s John Bedell could hear the hum keeping the lights and heat on at Thomas’ house from down the block.

It also has led several others to his door.

“We’ve had numerous contractors knock on the door and leave information about their business,” Thomas said.

He needs to repair or clean up his roof, siding, and tree damage from Wednesday’s tornadoes.

“Don’t just go to the first guy that knocks on your door and says, ‘Hey, I can help. I’m here. I’m in the neighborhood,’” Sheri Sword with the Better Business Bureau said.

Sword said that rapping at the door Thomas had been experiencing was a red flag.

Make sure you read a contract before signing and understand how you’ll make payments, she adds to do your research on a company before hiring anyone.

“I would say just check with, BBB, before you hire a contractor and, make sure they have insurance, for the workers and for the work they do,” Thomas said.

Sword said to get references or use someone you already know and trust.

“We already had a relationship with a contractor,” Thomas said. “So we were pretty certain we had a good contractor from the get-go.”

Some repairs are urgent after a storm like Wednesday’s.

The BBB said you can still vet companies and hire them quickly without rushing.

That way you know who you’re dealing with and your problems won’t be made worse because of shoddy work.

