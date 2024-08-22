Prosecutors looking to charge teen murder suspect as adult for deadly Sidney stabbing

SIDNEY — Shelby County prosecutors want to charge a 16-year-old murder suspect as an adult.

Christian Vaughn was stabbed to death in Sidney in May. On Thursday, the teenager accused of killing Vaughn was in court for the first time since May.

During the hearing, the judge told the teen, who we are not identifying at this time, about the serious new legal trouble he could be facing.

“The state has filed a motion to transfer this case to the adult court,” Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Jeffrey Beigel said. “What we call binding over the case, and the request to do that is because the state can try you as an adult in adult court.”

