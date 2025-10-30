Property group looking to bring new life to local mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Hull Property Group, based in Georgia, plans to bring new life to the Dayton Mall, becoming the group’s 37th traditional mall.

“We are excited to join the Greater Dayton and Miami Township community. We love the area, and Dayton Mall can and should continue to be a viable shopping and dining destination,” said Hull Property Group owner Jim Hull in a statement.

Madea Ellis from Dayton said she mostly shops online for safety reasons and mostly visits the mall to get her eyebrows threaded.

“There’s crime everywhere. There could be a higher amount of crime in certain areas,” said Ellis.

Miami Township officials are anticipating a better infrastructure at the mall and fewer empty parking spaces.

“We believe that while the mall will likely look very different than it does today, this Miami Crossing District Master Plan and collaboration with Hull will guide the future of the area,” said Director of Communication Alex Carson.

Hull Property Group bought the mall from Spinoso Group after three years of management.

