Pro bowler from Ohio sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

CHILLICOTHE, OHIO — A professional bowler from Ohio has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, WCMH-4 and AP reported.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison almost two months after pleading guilty to 15 felony counts.

Novak was indicted on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, both outlets reported.

On Feb. 1, he was arrested by U.S. Marshals at the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament in Indianapolis.

Novak will have to register as a Tier II sex offender. He will hold the label for 25 years with no legal way of removing it early.

Chillicothe police opened an investigation in 2023 after a complaint from Facebook indicated that Novak’s account was connected to child sexual abuse material, according to the AP.

Novak eventually admitted that he purchased child sexual abuse material and tried to conceal it, the AP reported.

