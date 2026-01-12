Private island once owned by U.S. president for sale in Ohio

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — If you’ve ever wanted to own a private island, now is your chance.

Mouse Island, a private island that sits off the north tip of Catawba Island in Lake Erie, is for sale for $5 million, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

The listing says the island is approximately 7 acres of wooded land and was once owned by President Rutherford B. Hayes.

“Mouse Island features mature trees, rocky shorelines, and the potential for custom development. Ideal for nature lovers, boaters, and those seeking an exclusive escape, the island is accessible by private boat and sits just minutes from the mainland,” the listing states.

More information on the island can be found here.

