Prison where Todd Chrisley is housed to be demolished over ‘significant disrepair’

ATLANTA — The federal prison where reality TV star Todd Chrisley is being housed is set close.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced that FPC Pensacola is among several federal facilities to close that are in “significant disrepair,” according to the WSB-TV and the AP.

The prison will be demolished after about 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.

Todd, and wife Julie, were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Todd and Julie have been in the process of appealing their convictions.

In June, a federal appeals court upheld Todd’s conviction and he continues to serve his 12-year sentence.

The same court vacated Julie’s sentence and ordered the lower District Court to resentence her.

In September, the lower court resentenced Julie Chrisley to serve the same sentence of seven years.

Court documents obtained by WSB-TV showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

