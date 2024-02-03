Principal of local high school placed on leave

OAKWOOD — The principal of a local high school has been placed on leave.

Oakwood High School Principal Paul Waller was placed on leave effective Feb. 2, according to a spokesperson for the district.

The district said it “does not discuss ongoing personnel concerns” and further information was not available at this time.

We are working to learn the reason for Waller being put on leave as well as additional details.

We will update this story as we learn more.

