Price jump at the pump causing strain in the pockets of Miami Valley drivers

BEAVERCREEK — Gas prices jumped more than 20 cents overnight in the Dayton area, with many places selling it for as high as $3.59 a gallon.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz caught up with drivers as they filled up their tanks. They say these high gas prices are causing a strain tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Kara Hitchens, AAA’s public affairs manager, said there are a lot of factors that go into the price of gas. Any little change to one of them and there’s a price change at the pump.

>> WHIO Pump Patrol: Find Cheap Gas Prices

“We have the cost of crude oil going up, then we’re in the middle of summer, so obviously we know the demand has gone up, even after coming out of Fourth of July, which was, you know, a record-breaking year for travel numbers,” Hitchens said.

She said that come fall when the demand is down and we are no longer in the expensive summer blend, prices should come down.





