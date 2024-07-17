Nurse accused of stealing narcotic pain meds from 3 nursing homes formally charged

DAYTON — A nurse has been formally charged after being accused of stealing prescription narcotic pain medications from three different nursing homes.

>>Man accused of deadly stabbing in Dayton formally charged

Iesha Works, 38, of Dayton, is formally charged with five counts of theft of drugs and one count of illegal processing of drug documents, according to court documents.

The indictment says that she allegedly took tramadol and oxycodone from Stonesprings of Vandalia, a nursing facility, between Oct. 11 and Oct. 15, 2021.

Works has also been accused of taking oxycodone from Walnut Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miamisburg back in January 2022, court documents said.

She is also alleged to have taken oxycodone and hydrocodone from Gem City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center between Aug. 21 and Oct. 15.

Works’ next scheduled court appearance is July 30 at the Montgomery County Commons Plea Court.

©2024 Cox Media Group