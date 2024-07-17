Man accused of deadly stabbing in Dayton formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Dayton has been formally charged.

Exco Kennedy, Jr., was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on counts of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

On July 7, at approximately 10:06 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in Dayton stabbing ID’d

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Randall Middleton suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen.

Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

He died the next day.

Dayton Police Sergeant Sergeant Raymond Dine told News Center 7 on the scene that the stabbing stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

Kennedy is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.





