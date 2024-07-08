UPDATE: Man killed in Dayton stabbing ID’d

DAYTON — UPDATE:

A man who died after being stabbed in Dayton over the weekend has been identified.

Randall Middleton was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the 43-year-old victim.

On Sunday at around 10:06 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Middleton suffering from stab wounds to his abdomen.

He died from his injuries Monday morning.

Dayton Police Sergeant Sergeant Raymond Dine told News Center 7 on the scene that the stabbing stemmed from a neighbor dispute.

We will continue to follow his story.

INITIAL REPORT:

A man is dead after being stabbed in Dayton Sunday night, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Medics took him to an area hospital in critical condition, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Bauer said the victim died Monday morning. His identity was not immediately available.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on scene and transported to Montgomery County Jail Sunday night.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.









