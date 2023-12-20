Premier Health sells downtown Dayton building

DAYTON — Premier Health has sold its building in downtown Dayton.

The building at 110 North Main Street went up for sale around a year ago.

A Premier Health spokesperson said they could not disclose the buyer but that the building will remain “locally owned and locally managed.”

“We are delighted that this will remain the case. The new owner also intends to ensure that the building remains an asset to the greater Dayton community, which is also important to us,” the spokesperson said.

Premier Health will remain a tenant in the building.

The building has 18 stories and more than 434,000 square feet of space.

We will continue following this story and update as new details become available.

