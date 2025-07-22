Pregnant tourist accused of stabbing boyfriend, trying to hit him with car in Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY — A pregnant woman is facing charges after being accused of trying to run over the father of her unborn child before stabbing him in the chest in southern Ohio.

This happened Saturday afternoon in Sycamore Township. WLWT in Cincinnati reported it was not far from the FBI Building in the township.

WXIX in Cincinnati reported that Hamilton County deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving two tourists from Chicago. The dispute escalated when the male victim was stabbed by his pregnant girlfriend.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Amari Claudio.

Deputies said Claudio tried to hit the victim with her vehicle more than once. WLWT reported she then got out of the vehicle while it was still in gear and chased him. When she caught up with him, she reportedly stabbed him in the chest.

While the vehicle was still in motion, a 10-year-old boy, who was in the vehicle, jumped out and suffered minor injuries.

Claudio is facing felonious assault, domestic violence, and endangering children charges, according to Hamilton County court records.

She’s being held in Hamilton County Justice Center on a $70,000 bond.

