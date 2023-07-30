Preble County Fair impacted by power outage

EATON — The Preble County Fair was impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. an issue with a transformer knocked out power to the fairgrounds, according to the fair.

Vendors who have generators have stayed open.

Horse racing will continue without announcements or betting, fair officials said.

The fair said AES was on the scene working to fix the outage.

The first day of the Preble County Fair was Friday.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

