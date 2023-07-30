Firefighters on scene of apartment fire in Miami County

COVINGTON — Several firefighters are at the scene of an apartment fire in Miami County Sunday morning.

>>Pilot killed in Clark County helicopter crash identified

Covington Firefighters were dispatched just before 11 a.m. to the 100 block of Regency Court on initial reports of an apartment, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 it is a working structure fire and could not provide any other information.

Initial scanner traffic reports AES Ohio has been requested to the scene.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage to the apartment and if anyone is hurt.

NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group