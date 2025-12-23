Powerball jackpot reaches fourth-largest in history

KETTERING — Tonight’s Powerball jackpot has reached an astonishing $1.6 billion, making it the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.

If someone wins the jackpot, they will have the option to take a lump sum of nearly $750 million.

As excitement builds, many people are visiting local stores to buy tickets in hopes of a life-changing win.

At Bee-Gee’s on Bigger Road in Kettering, customers flocked to purchase their tickets ahead of tonight’s drawing.

“I bought 3 chances, one for each grandkid and one for me and the family, so hopefully I’ll be lucky,” Bill Madden said.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

