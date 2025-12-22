SWAT truck involved in morning crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County Regional SWAT vehicle was involved in a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:38 a.m. at the intersection of Turner Road and Main Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation into the crash revealed that the SWAT truck was going westbound on Turner Road with its emergency lights and sirens activated.

As it went through the intersection at Main Street, a white Toyota CX-30, which had been going south on Main Street, entered the intersection and hit the SWAT truck.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

