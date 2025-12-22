Ohio woman accused of stabbing victim during argument over phone charger

TOLEDO — A Toledo woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing someone during an argument over a cell phone charger.

Stephanie Kidder, 34, is facing one count of felonious assault.

On Saturday, Kidder reportedly stabbed a victim “in a fit rage” during an argument over the charger, according to an affidavit filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

The stabbing caused “serious physical harm” to the victim and required hospitalization.

Kidder has a court hearing set for Dec. 29.

She was released on an SOR bond and placed on electronic monitoring on Monday.

