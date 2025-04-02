Power company prepares for outages as storm moves into Miami Valley

Power crews across Ohio have been preparing for high winds and rain since this morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins speaks with an AES Ohio manager about the game plan for tonight’s forecasted storm LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Meteorologists are predicting where the most damaging winds might affect,” Regional Manager of AES Ohio Andrew Jacobs said. “Then we communicate that out, we go through department by department about who’s ready and how we get prepared for this storm as well.”

AES Ohio crews are ready for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The power company has multiple crews across the Miami Valley before the storm.

Jacob says this allows them to respond to a wide area quickly, as soon as it’s safe for crews.

“If outages do occur, we want to respond in a timely fashion,” Jacobs said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group