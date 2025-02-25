Possible shooter prompts shelter-in-place order at Muskingum University

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of an active shooter at Muskingum University Monday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The university has issued a shelter-in-place order as authorities conduct their investigation.

The sheriff’s office received reports of a possible shooter at the university around 6:45 p.m., according to WBNS-10.

A Muskingum University spokesperson said the university got a notification from a dispatcher and quickly notified the campus to shelter in place.

Deputies are currently searching dorm rooms, but have not found any victims or a shooter, WBNS-10 reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

