Possible shooter prompts shelter-in-place order at Muskingum University

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of an active shooter at Muskingum University Monday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The university has issued a shelter-in-place order as authorities conduct their investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Driver dead, at least 1 student injured after school bus crash in Shelby County
- ‘Should be able to go outside;’ 2 hospitalized after separate dog attacks in Springfield
- Air Taxis in Dayton? An Exclusive Look at the Next Innovation of Flight
The sheriff’s office received reports of a possible shooter at the university around 6:45 p.m., according to WBNS-10.
A Muskingum University spokesperson said the university got a notification from a dispatcher and quickly notified the campus to shelter in place.
Deputies are currently searching dorm rooms, but have not found any victims or a shooter, WBNS-10 reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group