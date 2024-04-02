Popular restaurant near UD campus goes up for auction

DAYTON — A now-closed popular restaurant near the University of Dayton is up for auction this week.

The building of what was “Tank’s Bar and Grill” is up for auction.

The restaurant was closed last summer after being bought by new owners.

>> Popular restaurant near UD campus announces temporary closure

The buyers originally said they wanted to reopen the restaurant but later changed their minds, according to a social media post.

The owners said their only option was to put the restaurant up for auction.

The auction has five parcels, the bar, two houses, and two parking lots.

Tank’s opened in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar.

Bidding starts around $260,000.





©2024 Cox Media Group