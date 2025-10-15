Popular drive-thru coffee shop planned for Greene County

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Planning Board has unanimously approved a proposal to build a Dutch Bros Coffee.

The proposal, approved on Tuesday, will now advance to the Fairborn City Council for consideration on Monday, October 20, at 6 p.m., where a public hearing will be held and the council will vote on the request.

“This project represents continued investment and revitalization along Dayton-Yellow Springs Road,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said. “Dutch Bros Coffee will not only enhance local business offerings but also contribute to the vibrancy of this key commercial area.”

Dutch Bros Coffee, founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, has grown into a nationally recognized coffee chain known for its drive-thru service and community-focused culture.

As of late 2025, Dutch Bros operates over 1,043 locations across 19 states.

If approved, this new Fairborn location will be the second Dutch Bros in the Miami Valley, following the opening of the first location last month on North Dixie Drive in Butler Township.

