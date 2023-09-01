Popular deli-restaurant chain to hold grand opening in Centerville today

CENTERVILLE — A popular deli-restaurant chain opens in Centerville today.

McAlister’s Deli will be holding a grand opening for its new location in the 900 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road.

The first 50 guests will receive a 30-day free tea pass, according to the sandwich shop’s social media.

The deli’s Dayton Mall location shut down in 2018, so customers had to visit other locations on Miller Lane or by the Fairfield (Commons) mall.

McAlister’s Deli Centerville will be holding its grand opening at 10 a.m.

For updates, you can visit the sandwich shop's Facebook page here.

